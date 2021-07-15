Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $128.79 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 378.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.