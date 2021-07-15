Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $4,756,200.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $151.42 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in Avalara by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Avalara by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

