Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $4,756,200.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Avalara stock opened at $151.42 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
