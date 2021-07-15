CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$22.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.65.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

TSE:OR opened at C$17.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.12. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.