Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 176.10% from the company’s current price.

SCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

SCR stock opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.60. Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.50.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

