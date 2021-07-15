Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.22. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.
In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
