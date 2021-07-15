Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.22. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

