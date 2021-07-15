Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 784.0% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Verano has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

