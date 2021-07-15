BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,133,400.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,268,481.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00.

Shares of BL opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

