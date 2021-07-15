Nello Mainolfi Sells 18,746 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $939,174.60.

NYSE NEM opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

