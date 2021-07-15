Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TRL stock opened at C$1.98 on Wednesday. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02.

In other Trilogy International Partners news, Director Brad Horwitz purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374,688 shares in the company, valued at C$3,941,982.08.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

