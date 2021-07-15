Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 66,767 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,223,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 233,008 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

