Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $88.95 target price on Johnson Matthey and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.29.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

