Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.37 million, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.