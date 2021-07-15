Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,575,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

BKD stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

