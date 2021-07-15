Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 93.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDL opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 3.10. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

