Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 26,898,250.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

