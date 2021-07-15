Northern Trust Corp Sells 59,881 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 931,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The First Bancshares by 85.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

FBMS stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $777.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

