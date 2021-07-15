Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,670 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Financial by 64.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.