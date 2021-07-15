Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,561 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Keros Therapeutics worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1,004.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KROS opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $917.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.