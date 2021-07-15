UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.