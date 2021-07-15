UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of NUVA opened at $65.93 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

