UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,645 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $39,492,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

