Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.38.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

