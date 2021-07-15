Citigroup Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 563.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veoneer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.46. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

