Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Continental Resources worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 20,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $718,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

