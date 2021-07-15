Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,326 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,326 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,784,150 over the last 90 days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

