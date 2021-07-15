Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

NYSE CPT opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,404,000 after buying an additional 63,467 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

