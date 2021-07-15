Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $180.39

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.39, but opened at $184.01. Baidu shares last traded at $183.58, with a volume of 40,323 shares changing hands.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

