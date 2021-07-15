Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,777,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.