UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORA opened at $69.95 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

