iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,512,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

