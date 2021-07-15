PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $841.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

