Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

INZY stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

