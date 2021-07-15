Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
INZY stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $31.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
