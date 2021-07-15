ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

