Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 140.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Omeros worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. WBB Securities lifted their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

