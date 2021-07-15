Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Franklin Covey worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $505.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

