Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

