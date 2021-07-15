Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 127,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,604,244 shares.The stock last traded at $35.25 and had previously closed at $34.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

