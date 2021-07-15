The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Trading 4.5% Higher

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.06 and last traded at $184.90. Approximately 8,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 399,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Middleby by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

