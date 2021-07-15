Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,576,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Ouster alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $95,652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $6,800,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $5,210,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $4,250,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.