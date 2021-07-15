Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.48

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.48 and last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 7512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
