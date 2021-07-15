Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.48

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.48 and last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 7512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

