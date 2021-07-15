Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,773.00

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3,773.00 and last traded at $3,755.04, with a volume of 100860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,718.55.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,372.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.