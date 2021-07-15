Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,773.00

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3,773.00 and last traded at $3,755.04, with a volume of 100860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,718.55.
A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.
The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,372.50.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
