ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 7.9%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.16 and last traded at $84.80. 22,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 331,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ACM Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ACM Research by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

