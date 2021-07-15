Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $442.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $442.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.87.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $345.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $169.83 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

