Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Set at $235.22 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cigna (NYSE:CI) received a $235.22 target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.
CI stock opened at $236.02 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
