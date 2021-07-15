Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Set at $235.22 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cigna (NYSE:CI) received a $235.22 target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $236.02 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.