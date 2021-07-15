Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

