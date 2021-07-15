Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

