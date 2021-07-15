The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Separately, Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,337.34, a PEG ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

