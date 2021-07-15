Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08. Halma has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $39.50.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

