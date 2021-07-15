Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 656,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.37. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

