Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRTK. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

